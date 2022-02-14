Samsung Struggling to Meet Galaxy Tab S8 Demands: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched Galaxy Tab S8 series and now a new report has claimed that the company has halted the pre-orders of the premium flagship tablets in the US due to booming demand. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra started on February 10. Since demand was too high compared to the current supply, Samsung had to halt pre-orders in the states for the two models, reports SamMobile.

Samsung’s US website shows both the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are listed as “Sold Out" with only the Tab S8+ still available to pre-order. There are three models in this premium tablet lineup by Samsung - the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The tablet houses a dual rear camera setup - a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800×1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

It comes with the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8. For video chats, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

The tablet features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960×1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC that is available on the other two models.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

