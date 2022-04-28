Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD Launched, Can Handle Tough Conditions And Store Your Data Securely: Price And More

Samsung T7 Shield is the latest portable solid-state drive or SSD product from the company in the market. The new T series SSD promises a lot of storage space to keep your data securely and offers durability that can handle dust, drops and water to some level.

The other big highlight of the T series SSD is its portability and the new T7 Shield follows the same formula as the previous products in the lineup. And yes, data transfer speeds are equally important for SSDs and Samsung has delivered on that front most times.

Also Read: Apple Self Repair Program For iPhones Launched: All You Need To Know

Samsung T7 Shield SSD Price

Samsung T7 Shield SSD is priced at $134.99 (Rs 10,300 approx) for the 1TB variant, and the higher 2TB storage version of the T7 Shield comes for $234.99 (Rs 17,920 approx). Both these prices have been mentioned on Samsung’s official website. Samsung T7 Shield SSD comes in blue, black and beige colour options.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD Specifications

Samsung has equipped the T7 Shield SSD with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector that does all the heavy work for the drive and offers read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/sec and 1,000MB/sec, respectively. Samsung assures that even while transferring a large amount of data between devices, this SSD will not drop its performance.

You can connect the drive to other devices using a USB Type C port and Samsung has done a smart thing by offering both Type C to Type C as well as Type C to Type-A cable to help you connect the SSD to other devices.

Also Read: Android 13 Beta Update Rolls Out: Which Smartphones Supported And How To Install?

When it comes to the Shield part of this SSD, Samsung has offered multiple certifications that make it dust, water and drop resistant. Samsung claims even if you drop the T7 Shield from up to 3 meters, it will survive, and so will the data residing on it.

But the additional durability means the company had to change the build quality of the body, which makes it heavier than other T series SSDs at 98 grams and comes with a thickness of 13mm.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Even then, the Samsung T7 Shield SSD is pretty much the portable SSD that Samsung promises in this series.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.