Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt

The tablet, which is said to be four years old, was being used with its original charging cable and adapter, but somehow burst into flames in the middle of the night.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
The tablet, which is said to be four years old, was being used with its original charging cable and adapter, but somehow burst into flames in the middle of the night. (Photo: Mercury)
Loading...

A Samsung tablet reportedly overheated when left on charge for over nine hours, leading to its battery exploding and burning a deep hole through the bed on which it was kept. The survivor of this mishap, 11-year-old Callum Hewkin, is believed to have sneaked the tablet into his room while his parents, Amy and Stewart Hewkin, were asleep. He is believed to have brought over the tablet to his room to watch a show, and simultaneously put the device on charge through a wall adapter.

Callum seemingly made a miraculous and lucky escape, given that he is said to have been asleep inches away from the tablet. According to media sources reporting from the spot of the incident, the overheated battery of the tablet exploded and simultaneously burnt a deep hole into the mattress and the bedding, which further reinstates how fatal an accident could it have been.

The Hewkin family, who hails from Keepers Close in Burntwood, Staffordshire in UK, has undergone considerable stress and anxiety owing to the incident. While the exact model number and make of the Samsung tablet has not been disclosed, the charging cable and wall adapter is believed to have largely survived the power surge that may have caused the device to overheat.

The incident will haunt Samsung, with memories of the exploding battery in the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note7 still fresh but duly subdued in memory. The company is yet to issue a statement to the press, and explain the course of action that it might take in order to resolve this issue.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram