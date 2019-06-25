Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
The tablet, which is said to be four years old, was being used with its original charging cable and adapter, but somehow burst into flames in the middle of the night.
The tablet, which is said to be four years old, was being used with its original charging cable and adapter, but somehow burst into flames in the middle of the night. (Photo: Mercury)
A Samsung tablet reportedly overheated when left on charge for over nine hours, leading to its battery exploding and burning a deep hole through the bed on which it was kept. The survivor of this mishap, 11-year-old Callum Hewkin, is believed to have sneaked the tablet into his room while his parents, Amy and Stewart Hewkin, were asleep. He is believed to have brought over the tablet to his room to watch a show, and simultaneously put the device on charge through a wall adapter.
Callum seemingly made a miraculous and lucky escape, given that he is said to have been asleep inches away from the tablet. According to media sources reporting from the spot of the incident, the overheated battery of the tablet exploded and simultaneously burnt a deep hole into the mattress and the bedding, which further reinstates how fatal an accident could it have been.
The Hewkin family, who hails from Keepers Close in Burntwood, Staffordshire in UK, has undergone considerable stress and anxiety owing to the incident. While the exact model number and make of the Samsung tablet has not been disclosed, the charging cable and wall adapter is believed to have largely survived the power surge that may have caused the device to overheat.
The incident will haunt Samsung, with memories of the exploding battery in the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note7 still fresh but duly subdued in memory. The company is yet to issue a statement to the press, and explain the course of action that it might take in order to resolve this issue.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s