Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10
The Galaxy S10 series is expected to get a new update with the October security patch and the ability to take slow-motion selfie videos.
Samsung seems to be silently rolling out a new update for Galaxy S10 owners in Germany and Switzerland. While the company is yet to confirm the new feature, but the new OTA (over the air) update brings in the ability to take slow-motion videos from the front camera. If you remember, Apple had made a big deal about front camera slow-mo videos or slofies when it launched the iPhone 11 series back in September.
According to a report, the new camera feature was expected to arrive with the next major One UI 2.0 update based on Android 10, however, it seems that Samsung doesn’t want to lag behind. Besides that, the update also includes the October security patch and adds Auto Hotspot which allows users to quickly share your mobile data with nearby devices logged with the same Samsung account. The update also brings Media and Device buttons to the notification shade so one can easily control devices like TVs, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, etc. Apart from that users can also expect improved fingerprint recognition.
The new update is currently only rolling in the above-mentioned countries, but a global rollout is expected to happen soon. Samsung is also beta testing Android 10 based One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy S10 series, which is expected to see a global rollout early next year.
