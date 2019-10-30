Samsung Teases Its Next-Gen Foldable Smartphone

Samsung reportedly showed off an all-new foldable smartphone concept to the public at its annual Developer Conference. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer, however, did not reveal the name of the phone. After looking at the design, it is speculated that it could possibly launch as a competitor of the much-awaited Motorola Razr offering a clamshell-style design. The phone has been codenamed as 'Bloom' and is being commonly referred as the Galaxy Fold 2. Notably, Samsung has said that the images, which were shown in the video, have nothing to do with the actual design. The company has used it "for illustration purposes only." The tech giant further stated that the design of the smartphone is still "subject to change."

Specifications including the display of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone have not yet revealed. According to the report, rumours suggest Samsung is mulling on either an 8.1-inch panel or a 6.7-inch screen, which will be slightly compact as compared to the Galaxy Fold. The screen will come with an ultra-thin glass that will make the smartphone more durable. As of now, there is no clarity about the rear camera setup the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport. The report further said that being the next-gen foldable smartphone, Samsung Fold 2 will be positioned as a premium device. The phone makers are planning to power it with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, and a minimum of 256GB of internal storage.

As for the software, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be rolled out with Android 10 and One UI 2.1. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G connectivity as well as Samsung's 45W fast charging technology. According to rumours, one of the two batteries on the device will have a 900mAh capacity while the next-gen foldable smartphone could aim at reaching markets in April 2020.

