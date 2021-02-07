Samsung Teases Launch of New Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras on Flipkart, Likely to be Galaxy F62

Samsung is teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India via Flipkart. According to a promotional poster, the South Korean tech giant will unveil a new device with a quad rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped module. The promotional poster further highlights that the announcement would be made on February 8 alongside the caption, "Full on Speedy." Notably, a tipster earlier this week had claimed that Samsung would launch the Samsung Galaxy F62 soon, under the marketing campaign, "Full on Speedy." The new Galaxy device is tipped to pack 7,000mAh battery.

Therefore, it is likely that the smartphone in the picture is the Samsung Galaxy F62 that purportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, hinting at its launch in India soon. Samsung will share more details on February 8. The Flipkart poster does not highlight any specifications, though old reports hint the new Samsung Galaxy device would feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. It was added that the smartphone would have green and blue colour options, and could be priced less than Rs 25,000 in India. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is further rumoured to feature Bluetooth v5.0, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will also reportedly come with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone is reportedly in the mass production stage at Samsung's Greater Noida factory in Uttar Pradesh.

If rumours about the smartphone are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will compete against popular mid-budget offerings such as Xiaomi Mi 10i and OnePlus Nord in India. Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F41 in October 2020 that features a 6.40-inch full-HD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is touted to deliver 26 hours of video playback time. Its price in India starts at Rs 15,499 for the base 64GB unit while the 128GB storage model costs Rs 16,499.