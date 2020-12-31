Samsung Teases the Launch of New Smartphone, Galaxy S21 Series Coming Soon?

Samsung released a new video teaser today that showcases the evolution of its Galaxy S-series smartphones over the years. The teaser also loosely tips the arrival of the next smartphone lineup, amid rumours claiming the launch of Galaxy S21 on January 14. Previous reports have suggested that the new lineup would include the vanilla Galaxy S21 alongside the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series purportedly went up for pre-order reservations ahead of its official announcement.

The new video teaser (first spotted by SamMobile) is currently available as 'unlisted' on the Samsung US YouTube channel. The 30-second video starts with the first Galaxy S phone and goes up the line to the Galaxy S20 from this year - with specific notice to the phones' camera evolution. At the end of the video, we can notice the teaser that reads, "A new Galaxy awaits,| along with a shift from "2020" to "2021." Notably, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice claimed yesterday that Samsung has started sending out invites for the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. During the Unpack event, the South Korean company unveils its latest products like smartphones, buds, and more.

Meanwhile, Samsung will unveil a new Exynos mobile processor on January 12, two days before the rumoured Galaxy S21 launch event. The company might unveil the Exynos 2100 SoC that is said to power the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Recently, full specifications of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra surfaced online. The regular and Plus model will reportedly feature a triple rear setup comprising a 12-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x hybrid optical zoom. The Ultra variant is said to come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.