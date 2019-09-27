Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV

Samsung has officially announced that The Frame QLED TV is now going on sale and will be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which starts this weekend. The company has confirmed the availability of the TV after first unveiling it a few weeks ago. This 55-inch beauty is priced at Rs 84,990 at this time for the Flipkart sale, with further discounts as well on certain payment methods. Samsung says that consumers who will complete pre-paid transaction through credit cards, debit cards and net banking for the purchase of The Frame QLED TV will also get an additional instant cash back of INR 5,000. This means, the effective price of the 55-inch QLED TV goes down to Rs 79,990. Now that is indeed a great price.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV remains a part of the lifestyle TV line-up for the company. Yet, there are no compromises on the performance aspect too. The QLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ high dynamic range (HDR). In fact, this is one of the Netflix Recommended TVs, a badge of honor that doesn’t come easily. The display resolution upscaling and image processing is done by the quad core Quantum Processor 4K chip. Since this also runs the same Tizen based smart TV platform as other Samsung smart TVs, expect this to run the standard portfolio of streaming apps as well, including Netflix, Amazon Video and Hotstar.

However, it is the design which is the real highlight. In fact, it is designed like a picture frame that you may hang on the wall. Samsung says that The Frame QLED TV has motion and brightness sensors. The motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, and then turns off to save power when you move away. It also detects the ambient light which then matches the brightness and colour temperature of the display.

And that is perhaps why there is an Art Store app that this TV comes with. “Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,200+ artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for INR 299 per month,” says Samsung about the subscription service.

