Samsung The Wall 2021 Model Launched Globally; Comes With 120Hz Refresh Rate & More

South Korean electronics giant Samsung today launched the 2021 model of its The Wall display. The 2021 model of The Wall from Samsung comes with new AI processing technology, upgraded 120Hz frame rate, and customisable installation options. Samsung says that The Wall 2021 model comes with the industry’s first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a new Micro AI Processor that instantly analyses and optimizes every frame of the video to deliver the best picture quality possible. The company, in its launch announcement, said that the Micro AI Processor can optimise picture quality to up to an 8K resolution and the massive screen measures in at over 1,000 inches.

The Wall 2021 model comes with a Black Seal Technology that blankets the screen with “perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels with enhanced depth delivering unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail." It comes with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and uses an Ultra Chroma technology that produces narrower wavelengths that create RGB colors twice as pure and more accurate than conventional LEDs. Samsung also said that each LED on The Wall is now up to 40 percent smaller, increasing the pure black space between pixels for enhanced color uniformity and higher picture contrast. Further, The Wall comes built with Micro HDR and Micro Motion features, featuring 20-bit processing.

The screen also includes four picture-by-picture screens (PBP), allowing for four different content sources, all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution. The 4-PBP function can be used for business purposes where multi-screens are needed.

The 2021 The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16K resolution with a 15,360 x 2,160-pixel arrangement.

