Samsung to Announce Galaxy M-Series with the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Today in India

We’ve been seeing a lot of buzz around Samsung’s new M-series of smartphones and the company will finally unveil them today. With leaked information giving us a fair idea of the specifications and features, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in the sub-Rs 15,000 price bracket.

According to the company, the new M-series will include 'India-first' smartphones targeted at young millennials, with big batteries, dual-cameras, infinity displays, and 'powerful' processors.Some recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy M10 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model, and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. As for the Galaxy M20, pricing should start at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB model, while the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant could cost Rs 12,990.Rumours also say that the Galaxy M10 will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top. It will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB and 3GB of RAM options. Along with that it will have a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.The Samsung Galaxy M20 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and should be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options. This one should also have a similar dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.