Samsung to Bring HDR10+ Adaptive Tech That Improves Viewing Experience Regardless of Lighting Conditions

Samsung has announced that its next smart TV models will feature HDR10+ Adaptive tech that is touted to improve the viewing experience regardless of lighting conditions of the room. Since viewing HDR content is typically optimal in a darkened environment, Samsung says that the new tech optimises each scene with regards to HDR10+ LLC's guidelines to offer the best visual experience. The HDR10+ Adaptive will launch globally with Samsung's upcoming QLED TV models. The company is hosting its First Look 2021 event next year where it is said to showcase the future of display tech.

In a blog post, the South Korean tech giant says that HDR10+ Adaptive supports Filmmaker Mode that is said to improve the cinematic experience on home entertainment systems. The company has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to bring the mode to its next QLED TV models. The HDR10+ Adaptive tech further utilises the TV's light sensor to ensure that the display offers better contrast and more vivid colours. Speaking over the development, Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, "As consumers spend more time at home, Samsung has been looking for ways to enrich consumers' entertainment experience in the comfort of their homes."

The South Korean company is also partnering with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) to bring its HDR10+ content for Samsung TV customers. "Samsung has demonstrated exceptional commitment in developing HDR10+ technology and bringing the industry together in support," said Michael Aaronson, Senior Vice President, Digital Distribution, UPHE while lauding the partnership between the two companies.

Meanwhile, Samsung will unveil a new display technology during the First Look 2021 event that is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2021. The company has not exactly revealed the products that are launching early next year, though we can expect the arrival of new MicroLED as well as mini-LED display devices.