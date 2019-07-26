Samsung to Delay Galaxy Fold Launch in Smaller Markets
The Samsung Galaxy Fold will now initially be released only in major markets, US, UK, India, France, Germany, and South Korea. Italy and the Netherlands have been excluded from the list.
Image for Representation
Samsung will launch its first foldable phone, Galaxy Fold, in September after having made improvements to its design. The phone's original release on April 26 was aborted after tech reviewers found it was not as durable as expected. News portal GSMAreana on Thursday reported that the phone will initially be released only in major markets, US, UK, India, France, Germany, and South Korea. The company was earlier preparing to launch the device in more markets, but now Italy and the Netherlands have been excluded from the list.
According to the South Korean tech major, after improvements, the phone has the protective layer over Infinity Flex Display extended beyond the bezel, thus, making it apparent that it is an "integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed". The premium smartphone comes with a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options on Samsung Galaxy Fold include WiFi, GPS and USB Type-C.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Creates Memorable Moments with Sisters Pooja and Shaheen While Shooting for Sadak in Ooty
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Indian Air Force Pays Tribute to War Heroes with a Valorous Video
- Malaika Arora Has This Reaction to Arjun Kapoor Bidding Adieu to His Hats Post Panipat Shooting
- Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach