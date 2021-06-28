Samsung to Host Virtual Event at MWC 2021 Tonight: How to Watch, What to Expect

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 is set to begin on June 28 and the event will see a mix of in-person and virtual shows owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the event, South Korean giant Samsung had announced that it would host its MWC 2021 presentation on June 28. Fans can live stream Samsung’s Galaxy MWC Virtual Event later today that will take place at 07:15 PM CET (10:45 PM IST). The virtual presentation will be available to watch on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site. The company has not shared any concrete details on the upcoming products, though it did tease the announcement of few devices such as a smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet in a promotional poster. Samsung usually announces new products during its “Unpacked" events, there its MWC announcements could only be formal announcements of the next-gen devices.

In a blog post, Samsung notes that it would be unveiling its “vision for the future of smartwatches at the event with new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences." It indicates toward Samsung and Gohogle‘s new Wear OS that will feature in future Samsung (and likely Google) smartwatches. Previously, Google had explained the collaboration between the two tech giants would lead to improvements in battery life, 30 percent faster loading times for apps, and smoother animations. Samsung and Google are also trying to make it “easier for developers" to bring new apps on smartwatches. Notably, Samsung is rumoured to unveil its next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the MWC 2021.

Ready to learn how the Galaxy Experience can empower you?Tune in to the virtual Samsung Galaxy session at the Mobile World Congress #MWC21 on Monday, 28 June: https://t.co/a5dH36ojEN pic.twitter.com/4pZRGCLP4B— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 21, 2021

Samsung is also said to be working on its next generation of foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. A recent leak tipped their design and select specifications. There’s also rumours about a new Android tablet dubbed Galaxy Tab S8.

