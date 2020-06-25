Samsung to Launch 2020 QLED 8K TVs in India Next Week: Check Price, Specs and More

Samsung Electronics is all set to launch 2020 QLED 8K TVs in India next week that will be available from a starting price of nearly Rs 5 lakh. Reliable sources told IANS on Thursday that the new Samsung QLED 8K TV range will come with real 8K resolution, quantum processor 8K and Quantum HDR.

Building on the success of World's first QLED 8K TVs launched last year, the 2020 line-up has been crafted for opulence with stunning design form and exceptional in-home entertainment experience. Redefining the sound innovation, the new TVs come equipped with Q-Symphony and six-speakers to provide a holistic experience through surround sound technology.

With Q-Symphony, the TV plays audio using speakers on the TV as well as an external soundbar at the same time, for a heightened audio experience. With improved AI capabilities that use machine learning to analyse and identify the characteristics of individual pixels., the new QLED 8K TVs also blends into its surroundings.

With its Ambient Mode+, the TV doubles up as an interactive wall feature that blends in with the interiors. The South Korean tech giant introduced its next-generation QLED 8K smart TV 'Q950TS' at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January this year. The 'Q950' practically eliminates the bezel around the display to create a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 per cent.