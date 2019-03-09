English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung to Launch 4K UHD TV Line-up in India This Month
The prices of the refreshed 4K UHD TV line-up could go up to Rs 60,000 and would be available online in the second week of March.
Samsung to Launch 4K UHD TV Line-up in India This Month (photo for representation)
Samsung is set to launch its new line-up of 4K UHD TVs for the online segment at a starting price of Rs 40,000 in India.
"The online-focused models come with smart features such as live cast, music players and lag free gaming. The series will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes," industry sources told IANS on Friday.
The prices of the refreshed 4K UHD TV line-up could go up to Rs 60,000 and would be available online in the second week of March. The company launched its last UHD series, comprising the 7100, 7470 and 8000 series in the country in June 2018 at a starting price of Rs 64,900.
