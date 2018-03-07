English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV
It’s called the Frame, simply because the TV looks a picture frame. Samsung has tried to deliver a real canvas like experience with its new Frame TV concept.
Samsung will reportedly launch a 43-inch QLED version of its Frame TV for a cheaper price soon. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
Last year Samsung Electronics had unveiled its unique Frame TV and had bagged the 'Best Innovations Award' at CES 2017. The Frame TV made its way to India in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, both offering 4K UHD resolution. But Samsung seems to be interested in taking the Frame TV concept to more buyers for an affordable price. Samsung will reportedly launch a 43-inch QLED version of its Frame TV for a cheaper price soon.
So, what is the Frame TV? Samsung has teased an idea as to what can the TV do when it’s switched off. The Samsung Frame TV, of course, has all the smart capabilities of any other smart Samsung TV. But instead of the black screen (when switched off), the Frame showcases artwork when you are not watching the TV.
It’s called the Frame, simply because the TV looks a picture frame. Samsung has tried to deliver a real canvas like experience with its new Frame TV concept. The TV also gets customizable frame options in different colours. To give a realistic feeling of a canvas, the TV comes with Samsung's "No Gap Wall-mount" along with Samsung's "Invisible Connection" which takes care of messy cables. You can also get a Studio Stand for the Frame TV.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Frame TV First Look | A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art
