Samsung to Launch Four New Smartphones in Galaxy A, Galaxy J Series in India Soon
Two of the four smartphones in the upcoming Samsung line-up would come with dual camera set-up.
Samsung Smartphone. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Aiming to disrupt India's mid-segment smartphone market, Samsung is set to launch four new smartphones -- two each in Galaxy "A" and Galaxy "J" series -- this month. The upcoming Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones could be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 while the devices in Galaxy "J" series could cost customers Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Friday.
Two of the four smartphones in the upcoming line-up would come with dual camera set-up, the sources added.
All of them will be made at the company's Noida facility. The smartphones will feature Samsung's super AMOLED "Infinity Display" -- bezel-less screen that creates an immersive viewing experience. Notably, Samsung's flagship smartphones such as Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 series feature the "Infinity Display". Now, with the upcoming devices, the display feature would be introduced at lower price points in the Indian market.
The South Korean giant first introduced the "Infinity Display" in Galaxy S8 series in 2017.
