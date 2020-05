Samsung to Launch Galaxy A31 Smartphone in India on June 4: Check Price, Specs and More

Samsung on Monday confirmed that it will launch its new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 in India on June 4. The phone will feature a quad-camera set up at the rear backed by a 48MP main sensor.

The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, Samsung revealed in a teaser. According to industry sources, the phone will be powered by MediaTek octa-core processor in India and may cost around Rs 23,000.

Galaxy A31 is likely to come in just one 6-128 GB variant. The device, featuring a 20MP front camera, will sell across all of Samsung's online and offline platforms and will also be available across e-commerce platforms.

Galaxy A31 is the third A series device to launch in India this year. To date, Samsung has launched two Galaxy A devices in the country. While Galaxy A51 was launched in January, Galaxy A71 - the premium device in the Galaxy A line-up - went on sale in February.