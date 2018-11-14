English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
According to industry sources, Galaxy A9 will be aggressively priced around Rs 35,000 - a price range where Chinese players like OnePlus and OPPO are firmly placed.
Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
The much-anticipated Galaxy A9 with an industry first, the four-camera rear system will arrive in India on November 20, the company said on Wednesday. According to industry sources, Galaxy A9 will be aggressively priced around Rs 35,000 -- a price range where Chinese players like OnePlus and OPPO are firmly placed.
With the focus on young millennials, Samsung will launch Galaxy A9 in new gradient colours -- Caviar Black, Bubblegum pink and Lemonade Blue, the sources added. The device was globally launched at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last month.
The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. The device is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 660 which will be coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
The memory can be expandable to 512GB via micro SD card. For the software, Samsung Galaxy A9 runs Android 8 Oreo OS.
