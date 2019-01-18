Samsung to Launch Galaxy M10 For Rs 7,990, M20 For Rs 10,990

Samsung will launch two industry-first Galaxy 'M' smartphones in the under Rs 10,000 price segment in India on January 28 that will be available on Amazon.in from March 5. M10 will start at Rs 7,990 and M20 from Rs 10,990, reliable industry sources told IANS on Friday.India will be the first country to launch the new series smartphones. The 'M' series will also be available on Samsung's online store. The first-ever 'M' series smartphones with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power are being manufactured for the millennials at Samsung's facility in Noida -- the world's largest mobile phone factory.The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery and a processor. Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery.