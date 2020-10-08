Samsung to Launch Galaxy M31 Prime in India Soon, Amazon Listing Reveals

Samsung has launched two Galaxy M series smartphones in India in the last couple of months, the Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M51. Now, the company seems to be planning to launch another M Series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, a teaser on the Amazon India website has revealed. While the teaser does not give an official launch date, or pricing, or a name for the upcoming smartphone, it has hinted at a some key specifications of the upcoming M Series smartphone. However, if you click on the "Notify Me" button on the Amazon page, you get a mail from Amazon saying, "Thank you for subscribing to Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime." The name also shows up in your Amazon subscriptions.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is 'coming soon' to India. The specifications mentioned on the Amazon listing suggest that the Galaxy M31 Prime will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy M31 which was launched in February. The Galaxy M31 Prime will come with a quad-camera setup, which will house a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will come with a 32-megapixel camera with features like slow-motion video recording and 4K recording, along with AR enhancements.

The Galaxy M31 Prime will come with Samsung's Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will come in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB, along with a microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 512GB. The Galaxy M31 Prime's Amazon listing further reveals that the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery, along with 15W fast charging using USB type-C.

Other features on the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, accelerometer, gyro sensor, proximity sensor, virtual light sensing, and more.