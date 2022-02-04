Samsung to Launch Its Most Powerful Phones of 2022 Soon: All Details About Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung will debut its next generation of flagship smartphones next week, on February 9. With just a few days left for Samsung‘s next big launch, there is a lot of excitement in the air for the next generation of Samsung flagships. Now, we have been hearing about rumours and leaks around the Galaxy S22 series since the past few months, and there is quite a bit that we already know about the upcoming smartphones, but there isn’t any official information about the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra so far. With less than a week to go for Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked Event for 2022, let us take a look at what you can expect:

In terms of design, images and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been leaked on several occasions. The renders show that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a similar design to their predecessors, with minor changes and new colour options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to come with the most updated design as the smartphone is said to be given a design more similar to the Galaxy Note series, and may even have an S-Pen slot within the smartphone’s frame, same as earlier Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones.

Specifications wise, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are said to come with either the Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, or Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, depending on different regions. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S22+ is said to come with a 6.6-inch screen, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a 6.8-inch display, according to previous reports. All the three smartphones are said to come with AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to come with identical triple camera setups, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a quad-camera setup. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 30X zoom. Both the smartphones are said to come with a 10-megapixel front shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to come with a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel periscope sensor with up to 100X space zoom.

A recent report also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 may come with 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, may come with either 25W or 45W fast charging, depending on the region, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with 45W fast charging across regions.

The pricing of the smartphones is rather tricky, but reports suggest that the Galaxy S22 may be priced at $799 onwards (roughly Rs 59,700) in the US, the Galaxy S22+ may be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 74,700), while the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be priced at $1,199 onwards (roughly Rs 89,600) in the United States.

