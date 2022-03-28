Samsung to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phones in India Tomorrow: All Details

Samsung will conduct an online event to announce the launch of its new range of Galaxy A series in India tomorrow, March 29. The event will be live-streamed across Samsung India’s social media channels - Samsung Newsroom India Twitter, Samsung’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India Facebook, and Samsung India Twitter. In a press note, the company announced that it would announce the latest Galaxy A series line-up and details about the upcoming smartphones during the livestream. Samsung will also host launch events across Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai on March 29 and in Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad on March 30. Samsung launched the Galaxy A53 earlier this month.

It is speculated that Samsung may launch Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 in India on March 29. A leakster had tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G would sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC and the phone may pack a 5000mAh with 25W fast charging. We might also see a quad rear camera setup housing a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone may run Android 12-based One UI 3. Notably, it is likely that the Galaxy A73 5G would support four years of Android OS updates similar to the newly launched Galaxy A53 5G.

Advertisement

Another report by Appauls had claimed the Samsung Galaxy A33 to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it may include Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset and 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The phone is also said to include a quad rear camera system headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera unit may further include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Samsung is yet to confirm details officially, and readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.