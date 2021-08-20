Samsung To Launch Online Shopping Platform Samsung Now With Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Sale

Samsung will host India’s first live pre-book event for its newly-launched foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphones on August 23, 6pm. Consumers pre-booking these revolutionary devices during the live-pre book will get early delivery and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the existing pre-book offers on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. “Young shoppers in India are seeking real-time and interactive shopping experiences. Taking their cue, we are introducing Samsung Now, which will make Samsung.com the coolest and most rewarding destination for young shoppers. We are really excited to launch India’s first live online shopping platform that will premiere with the launch of the latest Galaxy Z series – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Samsung India said in an announcement.

The live commerce event on Samsung.com will start at 6pm on August 23 and consumers will be able to avail the limited period offers till midnight. The event will be live on www.samsung.com/in/samsung-now/. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G during the live pre-book event on Samsung.com will be eligible for additional benefits such as early delivery, free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Silicon Cover with Ring. The Live event offers are in addition to the pre-book offers for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. As part of the ongoing offers, customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card. Moreover, consumers are eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and INR 4799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and built with Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops. Both devices come with a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices. Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are verified by Bureau Veritas to withstand folding 2,00,000 times. They are equipped with the latest powerful 5nm processor and 5G band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

