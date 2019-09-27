Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung to Offer Exclusive Fortnite Glow Outfit, Levitate Emote to Galaxy Owners

Samsung Galaxy owners will have access to the Levitate emote and a Galaxy Note 10 Aura Glow colour-inspired outfit.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung to Offer Exclusive Fortnite Glow Outfit, Levitate Emote to Galaxy Owners
Samsung Galaxy owners will have access to the Levitate emote and a Galaxy Note 10 Aura Glow colour-inspired outfit.
Loading...

Samsung partnered with Epic Games when it launched the Galaxy S10 series to offer Fortnite exclusively to its consumers. The Korean tech giant continues its commitment and is now offering some special in-game items. A new 'Legendary Glow' outfit inspired by the Aura Glow colour introduced with Galaxy Note 10, as well as the Levitate emote will be available exclusively to Galaxy owners starting September 27.

Notably, both the in-game items will be a part of the Overseer set in Fortnite will be accessible on all supported Galaxy devices including Samsung's latest flagship smartphones and tablets that include Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e, as well as Galaxy Tab S6. Two previous Galaxy exclusives within Fortnite, the Galaxy iKONIK outfit and SCENERIO emote, were officially released on September 26 as well.

As a part of the partnership, Samsung is also sponsoring a 100-person Fortnite Twitch Rivals tournament which is taking place today, September 27. During the tournament, mobile gamers are expected to dress up their characters in the new Glow outfits and use the new Levitate emote to celebrate their victory when they go head-to-head against PC players.

For people who do not have Fortnite installed on their smartphones, they can have it for free via the Samsung Galaxy Store or Galaxy Game Launcher app. Other eligible Galaxy smartphones that can redeem the content are Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, S8+ or S8 Active, Galaxy S7, S7 edge or S7 Active, Galaxy Tab S4, and Galaxy Tab S3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram