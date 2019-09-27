Samsung to Offer Exclusive Fortnite Glow Outfit, Levitate Emote to Galaxy Owners

Samsung partnered with Epic Games when it launched the Galaxy S10 series to offer Fortnite exclusively to its consumers. The Korean tech giant continues its commitment and is now offering some special in-game items. A new 'Legendary Glow' outfit inspired by the Aura Glow colour introduced with Galaxy Note 10, as well as the Levitate emote will be available exclusively to Galaxy owners starting September 27.

Notably, both the in-game items will be a part of the Overseer set in Fortnite will be accessible on all supported Galaxy devices including Samsung's latest flagship smartphones and tablets that include Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e, as well as Galaxy Tab S6. Two previous Galaxy exclusives within Fortnite, the Galaxy iKONIK outfit and SCENERIO emote, were officially released on September 26 as well.

As a part of the partnership, Samsung is also sponsoring a 100-person Fortnite Twitch Rivals tournament which is taking place today, September 27. During the tournament, mobile gamers are expected to dress up their characters in the new Glow outfits and use the new Levitate emote to celebrate their victory when they go head-to-head against PC players.

For people who do not have Fortnite installed on their smartphones, they can have it for free via the Samsung Galaxy Store or Galaxy Game Launcher app. Other eligible Galaxy smartphones that can redeem the content are Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, S8+ or S8 Active, Galaxy S7, S7 edge or S7 Active, Galaxy Tab S4, and Galaxy Tab S3.

