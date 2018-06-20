English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Samsung to Produce 3D Images of Foetuses With New Ultrasound Device

Samsung said its ultrasound device "WS80A" will use the CrystalLive engine and will be released in South Korea, Europe and the US on Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it has developed a new ultrasound image processing engine to deliver three-dimensional pictures of various organs or of foetuses. The solution, CrystalLive, was developed in collaboration with Samsung's medical instrument arm Samsung Medison, Yonhap news agency reported.

It is believed that the solution could help doctors improve the accuracy of diagnoses by detecting potential congenital diseases in foetuses.

"We plan to improve the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis through the CrystalLive engine and speed up our penetration into university-run hospitals, which call for high-level diagnosis," Samsung Medison said in a statement.

Samsung said its ultrasound device "WS80A" will use the CrystalLive engine and will be released in South Korea, Europe and the US on Tuesday.

It will hit other markets around the globe although the scheduling will depend on approval from local authorities.

