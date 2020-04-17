TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Samsung to Roll-out New 'Hand Wash' App For The Galaxy Watch

Samsung to Roll-out New 'Hand Wash' App For The Galaxy Watch

The app will be available on Samsung Galaxy Watch users and will prompt users to clean their hands, a key preventive measure in the fight against COVID-19.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Share this:

A team of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B) has developed a unique hand wash app for Galaxy Watch that prompts users to clean their hands, a key preventive measure in the fight against COVID-19. The UX and wearable team worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with a solution that helps you keep healthy and safe,

The app on Galaxy Watch helps users maintain hand hygiene by periodically reminding them about it and ensuring each wash is thorough for the duration of 20 seconds, in line with the WHO-recommended best hygiene practices. The app comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule. Each time the user initiates the wash sequence, the ‘hand wash' app tracks the time and provides users with haptic feedback after 25 seconds of the wash cycle. Five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash.

The app also notifies users if they miss any of scheduled washes. Galaxy Watch users can download the ‘Hand Wash' app from the Galaxy Store. SRI-B is the largest R&D centre outside of South Korea and a key innovation hub in the Samsung group. The specific purpose of SRI-B is to create USPs for global flagship devices by developing significant advancements in Modem, Multimedia, AI, Internet of Things, and to make for India by catering to the specific needs of Indian consumers

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres