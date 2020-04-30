TECH

Samsung to Start Mass Production of 5nm Chips in Q2 2020: All The Details Here

Image for representation. (Source: Reuters)

Image for representation. (Source: Reuters)

The production will take place at the start-of-the-art Samsung V1 facility located in Hwaseong, South Korea.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
Samsung, the world's second-largest chipset maker after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is reportedly planning to start mass production of 5nm chipsets. Samsung may produce 5nm-based Ampere chips for Nvidia. The GPU brand is expected to launch its next-generation GPUs later this year, reports SamMobile.

The production will take place at the Samsung V1 facility located in Hwaseong, South Korea. It is a specialised facility with state-of-the-art technology and is capable of production of chipsets as small as 3nm. The 5nm chipset is expected to feature an octa-core CPU consisting of two Cortex-A78 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.

The graphics will be taken care of by an unannounced Mali MP20 GPU based on Borr microarchitecture. It is also said to include Google's own Visual Core ISP and NPU instead of Samsung's.

Samsung has already started mass production of 6nm and 7nm EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) chipsets. The smartphone maker was set to start mass production of 3nm chipset from 2021 but the company has postponed it till 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

