Samsung to Unveil 'the Future of the Display' at Its First Look Event on January 6, 2021

Samsung has announced that it will unveil a new display technology during an event that is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2021. The South Korean tech giant will also unveil new products at its First Look 2021 event that is taking place a day ahead of CES 2021. Samsung has not exactly revealed the products that are launching early next year, though we can expect the company to showcase its new MicroLED as well as mini-LED display technology. Notably, the Galaxy S21 series smartphones are also rumoured to launch next month, though previous reports have suggested a date around January 14.

In a blog post, the company says that the First Look 2021 would introduce the latest products, technologies and "visions for the future of the display." The event will take place at 9:30 PM IST on January 6, 2021, via Samsung main and newsroom website. The promotional poster also indicates that the company would refresh its The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero TV models. All the three Samsung TV series feature a QLED display panel with 4K resolution. Earlier this month, Samsung had unveiled its massive 110-inch MicroLED TV, and we can expect the company to launch a smaller MicroLED display during the event. The 110-inch MicroLED TV from Samsung boasts of a 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio, Ultra-HD (4K) resolution, and a Majestic Sound System that delivers 5.1-channel surround sound.

The major difference between MicroLED and mini-LED is that the former does not use a backlight to light up the display as it controls individual pixels for better contrast. On the other hand, the mini-LED is an extension of the traditional LCD technology, but as its name suggests, they are miniature forms of LEDs. It also uses thousands of tiny LED backlights to offer vastly superior local dimming characteristics - therefore resulting in more brightness with better contrast. Notably, Apple is rumoured to launch new iPad and Mac devices next year with this tech. In the meantime, more information from Samsung over the First Look 2021 event is expected soon.