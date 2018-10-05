English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Tops India Smartphone Premium segment in August
According to the German market research firm Gfk, Samsung not only led the Rs 40,000 and above segment but also registered a 55.5 percent market share (by value) and 55 percent (by volume) in the Rs 30,000 and above segment in August in the country.
Samsung Tops India Smartphone Premium segment in August
Loading...
Riding on a stellar performance by Note 9, Samsung registered a 60 percent market share (by value) and 62.5 percent market share (by volume) in the premium segment for the month of August in India, a new report said on Wednesday. According to the German market research firm Gfk, Samsung not only led the Rs 40,000 and above segment but also registered a 55.5 percent market share (by value) and 55 percent (by volume) in the Rs 30,000 and above segment in August in the country.
"We are extremely happy with the way our numbers are growing. We are bullish on further consolidating our leadership position in the Indian smartphone market. Our aim is to grow at 20-25 percent in India in the festive quarter (October-December)," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, told IANS. Galaxy Note 9 was launched in India on August 24 and pre-booking for the phone started on August 10.
"When we launched Note 9, we introduced a lot of consumer-centric offers like Rs 6,000 cash back on Paytm and Rs 6,000 upgrade offer," said Babbar, adding that Note 9 is Samsung's most successful "N Series" smartphone.
In the first half of 2018, Samsung led the Rs 30,000 segment by 50 percent (in value) and 51 percent (in volume). After ruling the premium segment, Samsung has set its eyes on dominating the mid-price segment in India which is currently flooded with Chinese variants. The company last month launched Galaxy A7 with triple rear cameras for Rs 23,990 in blue, black and gold colours.
On October 11, Samsung will launch their first four-rear camera system device A9 in the premium segment (above Rs 30,000).
"We are extremely happy with the way our numbers are growing. We are bullish on further consolidating our leadership position in the Indian smartphone market. Our aim is to grow at 20-25 percent in India in the festive quarter (October-December)," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, told IANS. Galaxy Note 9 was launched in India on August 24 and pre-booking for the phone started on August 10.
"When we launched Note 9, we introduced a lot of consumer-centric offers like Rs 6,000 cash back on Paytm and Rs 6,000 upgrade offer," said Babbar, adding that Note 9 is Samsung's most successful "N Series" smartphone.
In the first half of 2018, Samsung led the Rs 30,000 segment by 50 percent (in value) and 51 percent (in volume). After ruling the premium segment, Samsung has set its eyes on dominating the mid-price segment in India which is currently flooded with Chinese variants. The company last month launched Galaxy A7 with triple rear cameras for Rs 23,990 in blue, black and gold colours.
On October 11, Samsung will launch their first four-rear camera system device A9 in the premium segment (above Rs 30,000).
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- LoveYatri Movie Review: Aayush Sharma Drives a Love Bus that Goes Nowhere
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...