Samsung Tops US Smartphone Market in Q3 2020, Beats Apple for the First Time Since 2017

Samsung has managed to ship the most number of smartphones in the US during the July-September period (Q3), therefore surpassing Apple's smartphone shipments in the country for the first time since 2017. According to the South Korean Herald citing market researcher Strategy Analytics, Samsung had a market share of 33.7 percent in the US in Q3 - an increase of 6.7 percentage points when compared to the same quarter last year. Apple, on the other hand, that holds the second spot had a share of 30.2 percent share, followed by the South Korean smartphone company LG with a 14.7 percent share.

The report adds that the boost in Samsung's smartphone shipments is the US is credited to the introduction of several mid-tier and budget smartphones as well as premium devices such as Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Whereas, Apple's shipments reduced due to the company's delayed iPhone 12 series launch. Apple this year unveiled the latest iPhone models in October that typically sees the launch event in September. The report adds that Samsung also dominated the global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020 with a 21.9 percent share, beating Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei (14.1 percent share) and Xiaomi (12.7 percent share). Apple had 11.9 percent market share in the global market during the same period.

Recently, a report by International Data Corporation (IDC) stated that India's smartphone market registered a growth in the third quarter - becoming the only country among the top three markets in the world to see a rising trend in smartphone shipments in Q3 2020. The country shipped a total of 54.3 million smartphone units, where Samsung had a 22.3 percent market share with 12.1 million units. Xiaomi was the leading brand in the country that shipped 13.5 million units to capture 25 percent of the market share. Notably, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung remained the top three premium smartphone brands in India, as per the IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.