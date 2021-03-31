Samsung TV Plus for Smart TVs Launched in India, Galaxy Phones Will Get Free Streaming Service Soon

Samsung has announced the launch of Samsung TV Plus in India - its free video streaming platform that comes bundled with a slew of Samsung Smart TV models in the international market. The South Korean tech company says that the streaming service will play on-demand videos and ad-supported select live channels without any additional device such as a set-top-box. The Samsung TV Plus is accessible in India with Samsung Smart TV models (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection. Samsung notes that customers now can access content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports, music, movies - without any subscription. Back in December 2020, Samsung stated the TV Plus platform had over 15 million subscribers since its launch in 2015. The Samsung TV Plus started rolling out with Samsung Smart TVs in 2016, and later reached select Samsung Galaxy devices in the US, making it even easier for users to watch live and on-demand TV anytime, anywhere without any subscription.

In a blog post, Samsung says that the Samsung TV Plus will be useful for its customers, especially amid the pandemic where more people are staying indoors to curb the spread of the virus. Speaking more over the development, Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director of Services at Samsung India, says, “Over the last one year, consumers have been spending more time at home. Their television sets and smartphones have become the centres of their lives, for both entertainment as well as information. We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content."

Currently, the company is yet to disclose its partnered distributors and broadcasters for the streaming service in India. In the US, the Samsung TV Plus includes content from roughly 300 leading broadcast networks. Some of the popular English-language TV shows available on the platform include Kitchen Nightmares, Deal or No Deal, Baywatch, Wipeout Xtra, and Wild ‘N Out. It also includes channels such as ET Live, PeopleTV, Nick Pluto TV, CBSN, ABC News Live, Cheddar, and USA Today.

As expected, the Samsung TV Plus will also be available on “most" Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices later this month. The Samsung TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. Apart from India, the streaming platform is also available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.