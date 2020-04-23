TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Samsung TV Plus Free Streaming Service Could Soon Launch on Galaxy Smartphones

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

The service is available for free to the users in the US as well as Canada, offering more than 100 TV channels over the internet.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Share this:

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to roll out its free smart TV-based streaming service named 'Samsung TV Plus' to smartphone users globally. The service is available for free to the users in the US as well as Canada, offering more than 100 TV channels over the internet.

According to a GizmoChina report, the streaming service could be made available to smartphone users through a mobile application and is likely to be exclusive to the Galaxy lineup. Some latest tablets including the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy S20 handsets could be the first ones to get it.

The Samsung TV Plus for mobile will come with the same functionality as the service offers on Samsung Smart TVs, one will be able to watch live channels and access VOD content too. The service offers channels including beIN SPORTS EXTRA, Bon Appétit, CBS News, Crime 360, fubo Sports Network, Fuse, Kitchen Nightmares, The Design Network, VEVO, Yahoo Finance and more.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres