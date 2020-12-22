Samsung TV Plus With Free Video Content Will Go Live in India and Other European Markets in 2021

Samsung has announced that its free video streaming platform, the Samsung TV Plus is coming to India in 2021. Currently, the streaming platform is live in 12 countries (latest being Brazil) that include the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea. Launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus currently has roughly 15 million active users. The South Korean tech company started rolling out the OTT platform with Samsung Smart TVs in 2016, and later reached select Samsung Galaxy devices in the US, making it even easier for users to watch live and on-demand TV anytime, anywhere without any subscription.

In a blog post, Samsung said that its streaming platform would also reach Mexico, Sweden and more European countries apart from India next year. At the moment, its exact launch details remain unclear. With its expansion, the South Korean company would hope to rival platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV Plus that require a subscription for access. However, Samsung still has some way to go as all the other subscription-based platforms offer some critically acclaimed original shows and movies, which the Samsung TV Plus lacks. Moreover, since the Samsung OTT platform is free to access, its live TV programmes include advertisements that may not be liked by many new users.

Speaking about the development, Seline Sangsook Han, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, "Throughout the pandemic, we have seen how consumers spend time at home and how much they value access to great media content...With our latest expansion into new markets and content line-up, we hope that TV Plus continues to be a premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users all over the world."

Samsung also announced that the Samsung TV Plus includes content from roughly 300 leading broadcast networks. Some of the popular English-language TV shows available on the platform include Kitchen Nightmares, Deal or No Deal, Baywatch, Wipeout Xtra, and Wild 'N Out. It also includes channels such as ET Live, PeopleTV, Nick Pluto TV, CBSN, ABC News Live, Cheddar, and USA Today in the US. It is expected that the streaming platform would include Indian broadcasters upon its launch in India next year.