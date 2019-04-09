Samsung Unbox Magic Smart TV Series Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Features on Offer

Samsung on Monday announced a new range of Smart TVs in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 82-inch and starting at Rs 24,900 in India. The new line-up of Samsung's Smart TVs comes with features like "Home Cloud", "Live Cast" and "Two Way Sharing", along with the capabilities to transform the TV into a personal computer as well as a music system."The latest Smart TV range caters to the needs of our consumers with a host of never-seen-before features," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President (SVP), Consumer Electronics, Samsung India. The "Home Cloud" feature allows users to save photos and videos from their smartphones to a password-protected USB drive connected to the TV.The "Live Cast" lets user stream live moments from any remote location on to their Smart TVs over the Internet via their smartphones. The Two Way Sharing feature allows users to share content between the Smart TVs and smartphones. The TVs also come with "Smart Hub" that gives users single access to live TV, apps and other sources.Of all the features on offer, the personal computer feature can prove to be a major draw for many users, and particularly office setups. With this feature, a keyboard and mouse combo can be hooked up to the TV, and via the Tizen OS firmware, be used to launch commonly used office applications. This can find good application in conferencing and group working applications.The new TVs are available in a range of resolutions, ranging from the basic HD to Ultra HD (4K). They are now available for sale, and can be bought from most offline and online retail stores in the country.