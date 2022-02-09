Samsung Unpacked 2022 Event Live Updates: Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Series Smartphones; Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets To Launch

Read more

Typically, Samsung organises three to four events each year, where we see the launches of devices across categories. Over the last few years, the first Galaxy Unpacked event introduced new smartphones in Samsung’s premium S-series phones. Therefore, we are again expecting the launch of the new Galaxy S22 series – the successor of last year’s Galaxy S21 series, tonight.

Over the last few months, the new Galaxy S22 series has been a part of multiple leaks – revealing several key specifications and even pricing in some instances. Leaks suggest that the regular and the Plus model will feature similar specifications with likely differences in the screen size and battery capacity.

On the other hand, this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be extra special as the phone will reportedly come with a dedicated SPen stylus slot. For those unaware, Samsung introduced a dedicated port for the stylus in its Galaxy Note series. The company last launched Galaxy Note 21 in 2020, and we didn’t see any launches last year.

Now, Samsung says the latest Galaxy S22 series would be ‘noteworthy’, indicating the future of its lineup. Similarly, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event would also likely see the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 series – the successor of the well-reviewed Galaxy Tab S7 series. Currently, the tablet space is largely dominated by Apple, but Android tabs are slowly catching up. At the forefront of Android tablets, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab series and Xiaomi’s Mi Tab series. Details related to the Galaxy Tab S8 series are unclear, but one leak suggests that we might see two models. The top model is said to be called Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that may come with an Apple iPhone-inspired notch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.