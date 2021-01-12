Samsung Unpacked Event for Galaxy S21 in India to Start 30 Mins Ahead of Global Launch

Samsung is all set to launch its new Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones on January 14. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series officially during its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is also expected to lauch the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series smartphones. In India, interestingly, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed earlier on January 14 as compared to other regions. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event starts in India at 8PM IST, 30 minutes earlier than the Galaxy Unpacked global event for the unveil of Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which begins at 8:30PM IST.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live on Samsung's official website in India and will begin at 8PM IST. Samsung has also already started taking pre-orders from potential buyers in India ahead of the January 14 Galaxy Unpacked event. The pre-orders for Galaxy S21 series went live last week and customers in India can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Samsung said that those interested in getting early access to Samsung's upcomig flagship (Galaxy S21 series), can make the reservation at the company online India e-store www.samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app. Customers making the pre-booking will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’.

While Samsung has not revealed anything about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, there has been a whole lot of rumours and reports since the past few months, giving us a fair idea as to what the smartphones will be like. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14. The South Korean manufacturer may also launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on January 14, according to reports.