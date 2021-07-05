Samsung Unpacked Event For Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch On August 11: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with maybe the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are said to launch in August at a Galaxy Unpacked event from the company. A report has now suggested the possible date and time at which the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be launched. According to a Korean publication Ddaily.kr, Samsung will soon announce that its ‘Unpacked’ event will begin on August 11, 2021 at 10:00 EST (7:30PM IST) and will be streamed from either an official OEM webpage or YouTube.

There is also a teaser that is doing the rounds on Twitter, that hints at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Buds 2 , and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 . The simple black-and-white text-based teaser contains the hashtags #ZFold3, #ZFlip3, #Watch4, and #Buds2. The tweet was, however, considered fake after a tipster who goes by the name @ParkSamsungLeak called it a “100% fake." The tipster later clarified that the information in the teaser might be correct, just that it is not a Samsung teaser.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are both said to come with certain improvements over their predecessors. The smartphones have been heavily rumoured for the past few months and are expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 show a slimmer design than its predecessor, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders show a two-tone design on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphones are further said to come with high refresh rate displays and other improvements.

