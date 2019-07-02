Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Unpacked Event Scheduled For August 7, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Inbound

As always, the new Galaxy Note series will have a greater emphasis on productivity.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Samsung Unpacked Event Scheduled For August 7, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Inbound
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Render courtesy Phone Arena.
After unveiling the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy A series refresh, and the new Galaxy M series, Samsung is all set to bring forth the Galaxy Note 10, which will be launched on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 4PM ET on August 7 (which will be 1.30AM IST on August 8) at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As always, the new Galaxy Note series will have a greater emphasis on productivity. Samsung has released a teaser video, showing off the new features on the Galaxy Note 10. With an all-new S Pen stylus revolving around a single camera lens, which supports various features including triggering the shutter to annotating screenshots, signing PDFs, and creating GIFs. In addition, the smartphone is also expected to have an Infinity-O Display panel.

Talking about physical appearance, the Galaxy Note 10 will have two sizes: a 6.28-inch display size Note 10 and a 6.75-inch display size Note 10+, sporting a cutout at the center of the screen. Both the sizes will be expected to come in 5G variants as well. The price of the Galaxy Note 10 is also rumoured to be around $1,100-1,200 (approximately Rs 76,000-82,700).

It is also rumoured that none of the new models would include a headphone jack and only the Note 10+ would have a microSD slot. Alongside the Galaxy Note 10, it is also expected that Samsung is likely to use the August 7 event to finally announce the launch date of the Galaxy Fold that got delayed due to its display issues.

