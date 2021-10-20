Samsung Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Kitsune Edition Wearables Launched

Live now
It’s a wrap! Samsung ended the Unpacked Part 2 Event with a Bespoke Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4, along with limited edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds that have been made in partnership with Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsune. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition will expand the company’s wearable offerings. Read More
Samsung has also launched a special edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that have been made in partnership with Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsune. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition will expand the company’s wearable offerings.
Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, the company has also brought customisation to the new Galaxy Watch 4 that was launched earlier this year.
Samsung’s next generation of Android skin, One UI 4.0 is being showcased right now. Launch announcement tonight?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be launched in specific regions initially, with more regions to be added later. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will also be able to change the colour of their smartphone by paying a fee, the company says.
Samsung launches the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. This customisable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 model will allow users to customise the glass panels on their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, according to their taste.
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event begins! The company will launch the Bespoke Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with special edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds that have been made in partnership with Kitsune.
Samsung’s Unpacked Part 2 event is just 30 minutes away. With the latest report telling us Samsung may launch Bespoke Edition foldables that will be customsable according to the buyer. In order to watch the event live, you can head to Samsung’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/Samsung/featured), where the company will livestream the event.
In another tweet, tipster Ishan Agarwal elaborated how Samsung’s Bespoke Edition foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will work.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition Promo Video!
Pretty amazing: Just select the colors you want for the top and bottom back glass parts!#SamsungUnpacked #SamsungEvent
Video host site may not work in India without VPN:https://t.co/nRIqYsNlZm
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 20, 2021
According to a now-deleted tweet from known tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung may launch a Bespoke Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These will give users the option of picking a brand new colour palette on their foldable through customised glass back, according to the tipster.
Samsung’s flagship fold phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, have recently received new shades of colours for the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will now also be available in Phantom Silver, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Lavender shade. Moreover, these new additions will be available for selected variants of the phone. The Phantom Silver will only be available for the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, only the 128GB variant will get Lavender as one of the options.
Mum is the word when it comes to tonight’s event. There are not many reports as to what the company will bring. A teaser from Samsung last week said, “Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you.” This, along with aliens designing things in “Galaxy Studio,” with a changing colour scheme, and the usage of app logos in announcement tells us that Samsung may plan something relating to software. The “Get ready to unfold” line makes us wonder if the company is announcing new software updates for the company’s line of foldables Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
