Samsung Unveils A Massive 110-Inch 4K TV With MicroLED Technology in South Korea

Samsung is one of the first companies to bring a TV with MicroLED display technology. The company's first MicroLED TV dubbed The Wall was unveiled about a year back. Now, Samsung is putting its MicroLED technology into a more traditional TV form factor with its new 110-inch TV. The South Korean giant today announced its 110-inch MicroLED TV in South Korea itself. The 110-inch Samsung MicroLED TV will be launched globally in the first quarter of 2021. The 110-inch MicroLED TV is already up for pre-orders in South Korea.

Samsung has not revealed the price of its massive 110-inch MicroLED television. What can be safely said that it will be more expensive than any other TV set Samsung offers currently. The new 110-inch MicroLED TV from Samsung boasts of a 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio and despite the almost invisible bezels, Samsung has somehow managed to fit an embedded "Majestic" sound system that is claimed to deliver 5.1 channel sound with no external speakers involved. Impressive. Samsung explains MicroLED technology as using micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilised in conventional displays. The MicroLED on Samsung's TV uses self-illuminating producing light and colour from its own pixel structures. It expressed 100 percent of the DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut, and accurately delivers wide colour gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This, Samsung says, results in "stunning, lifelike colors, and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels."

Given that all the LEDs are self-illuminating, the Samsung MicroLED TV gives the perfect blacks and a fantastic contrast - key qualities of an OLED display. However, MicroLED is inorganic and thus, could have a longer life. Apart from its picture quality, the Samsung MicroLED TV also includes HDMI 2.1 and supports 120FPS gaming in 4K resolution. Further, there is a Multi View feature on the Samsung MicroLED TV that allows users to view up to four sources of content at once.

Samsung also says that manufacturing a 110-inch MicroLED wasn't possible until recently. The company credits a new production process derived from its semiconductor business that made it possible to fit a 110-inch MicroLED panel into a TV form factor. Samsung hinted that more smaller-sized MicroLED TVs are also coming in the future.