Samsung Unveils Adidas-Branded Galaxy Buds Pro Special Pack Made With Recycled Material

Samsung is collaborating with Adidas to launch a special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The package dubbed as Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack includes the TWS earbuds from the South Korean tech giant, an Adidas Originals snapback case, and a special coupon to purchase the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers - all in classic white and green colour combination associated with Adidas Originals. Unfortunately, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers fans in India cannot purchase the limited edition of the earbuds as they are only available in South Korea. The Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack will go on sale on April 7 for KRW 279,000 (approx Rs 18,200).

According to Samsung, customers can select the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet colour options. Notably, the special limited edition package is designed to reduce waste by using Post-Consumer Materials (PCM) material containing 20 percent ​​of recycled waste plastic ingredients. Besides, smartphone themes customised from the lock screen to icons, messages, and phone interfaces with Adidas’ unique and differentiated sensibility are also available. The custom theme will be accessible to download through code available on the back of the Adidas Snapback Case. A quick-access icon to Adidas’ official online store will also be added to the smartphone.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack is designed especially for “MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions." The company also pledges to continue to produce products with eco-friendly materials and packaging with more brands. Notably, Adidas Stan Smith shoes and accessories are popular for the unique design made using recycled materials. Apart from the design, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to be the same. The TWS earbuds that support ANC are available in India for Rs 15,990.