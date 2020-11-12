Samsung Unveils Exynos 1080 SoC With Mali-G78 GPU But Will Debut With a Vivo Smartphone

Samsung has finally unveiled its next-generation mobile processor the Exynos 1080. Unlike the 7nm Exynos 990 SoC, the new Exynos 1080 is based on 5nm process, similar to the 5nm Apple A14 Bionic SoC that powers the iPhone 12 models. The South Korean tech company at an event today in China also that its new mobile processor would debut with a Vivo smartphone, instead of a Samsung mobile. With the launch of the Exynos 1080 SoC, Samsung will hope to rival mobile processors such as Snapdragon 865+ by Qualcomm and Huawei's Kirin 990 5G SoC.

The octa-core Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC features a tri-cluster CPU structure comprising one ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 2.8GHz along with three Core-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz for performance and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz for power-efficiency. The company claims that the new CPU configuration offers 50 percent improved single-core performance and 2x improvements in multi-core performance when compared to the old Exynos 990 SoC. In terms of graphics, the Exynos 1080 includes a Mali-G78 MP10 GPU that is said to be 130 percent more efficient than Samsung's erstwhile flagship chipset. Its neural processing unit (NPU) and digital signal processor (DSP) are capable of running up to 5.7 trillion operations per second.

Additionally, the newly unveiled Exynos 1080 SoC can support up to six camera sensor with a maximum resolution of 200-megapixels. As expected, it supports video recording in 4K resolution as well as the ability to edit HDR 10+ videos. In terms of connectivity, the Exynos 1080 SoC is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. It can further support smartphones with 144Hz display as well as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Interestingly, Samsung has said the Exynos 1080 SoC with a Vivo smartphone would debut with a Vivo smartphone instead of a Samsung phone. The exact availability of the processor remains unclear; however, it is expected to arrive in early 2021. Previous reports have suggested that the new Vivo X60 Pro will likely carry the Exynos 1080 SoC.