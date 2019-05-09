English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Unveils Highest Resolution Image Sensor for Smartphones at 64-Megapixels
This makes it the highest resolution image sensor ever made for a smartphone.,
This makes it the highest resolution image sensor ever made for a smartphone.,
Loading...
Samsung Electronics Co on Thursday introduced the world's highest-resolution image sensor, with 64 megapixels for smartphones, to meet the growing demand for mobile devices with better image quality.
Samsung unveiled two new 0.8-micrometer pixel image sensors -- the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 and the 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM2, expanding its 0.8-micrometer pixel image sensor lineup, the smallest pixel size currently available in the market.
The world's biggest smartphone vendor has focused on improving camera function across its range of smartphones, as more people consider picture quality to be one of the most important features when buying new devices, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Over the past few years, mobile phone cameras have become the main instrument for recording and sharing our everyday moments," Park Yong-in, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said.
"With more pixels and advanced pixel technologies, Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 and GM2 will bring a new level of photography to today's sleekest mobile devices."
The two image sensors are currently sampling and are expected to go into mass production in the second half of this year, Samsung said.
Samsung said it will accelerate technology development in image sensors for smartphone cameras to grab a bigger share of the growing market.
"The image sensor market is expected to grow to a level comparable to the current memory chip market through 2030 in line with advancements in artificial intelligence and 5G technologies," Park told reporters.
The company said it has been also developing various sensors for automotive cameras to meet growing demands for self-driving cars.
"Vehicle components are the next market for image sensors," Kwon Jin-hyun, vice president of Samsung's System LSI sensor marketing, said. "We have been preparing various sensors for cameras used in cars, ranging from a parking assistant system to autonomous driving. Negotiations have been already been under way with some clients."
Samsung has been actively promoting its system semiconductor products after announcing a 133 trillion-won ($115.7 billion) investment plan through 2030 to expand its non-memory chip and foundry business.
Image sensor shipments by Japan's Sony accounted for 26.1 percent of the global market last year, trailed by Samsung's 23.2 per cent, according to Japanese research firm Techno System Research.
Samsung unveiled two new 0.8-micrometer pixel image sensors -- the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 and the 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM2, expanding its 0.8-micrometer pixel image sensor lineup, the smallest pixel size currently available in the market.
The world's biggest smartphone vendor has focused on improving camera function across its range of smartphones, as more people consider picture quality to be one of the most important features when buying new devices, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Over the past few years, mobile phone cameras have become the main instrument for recording and sharing our everyday moments," Park Yong-in, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said.
"With more pixels and advanced pixel technologies, Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 and GM2 will bring a new level of photography to today's sleekest mobile devices."
The two image sensors are currently sampling and are expected to go into mass production in the second half of this year, Samsung said.
Samsung said it will accelerate technology development in image sensors for smartphone cameras to grab a bigger share of the growing market.
"The image sensor market is expected to grow to a level comparable to the current memory chip market through 2030 in line with advancements in artificial intelligence and 5G technologies," Park told reporters.
The company said it has been also developing various sensors for automotive cameras to meet growing demands for self-driving cars.
"Vehicle components are the next market for image sensors," Kwon Jin-hyun, vice president of Samsung's System LSI sensor marketing, said. "We have been preparing various sensors for cameras used in cars, ranging from a parking assistant system to autonomous driving. Negotiations have been already been under way with some clients."
Samsung has been actively promoting its system semiconductor products after announcing a 133 trillion-won ($115.7 billion) investment plan through 2030 to expand its non-memory chip and foundry business.
Image sensor shipments by Japan's Sony accounted for 26.1 percent of the global market last year, trailed by Samsung's 23.2 per cent, according to Japanese research firm Techno System Research.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh
- Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- Facebook Picks London to Drive WhatsApp Mobile Payments Innovation, Ahead of India Launch
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results