Samsung Unveils M7 and M5 Smart Monitors for Both Remote Learning and Work from Home

Samsung today unveiled its new Smart Monitors under the M5 and M7 lineup for global markets. The company claims that the new M5 and M7 Smart Monitor models combine over-the-top media services, mobile connectivity, and remote PC capabilities suitable for all purposes like work from home, e-learning, and entertainment. The M7 Smart Monitor lineup supports 4K ultra-HD resolution in 32-inch, while the M5 supports full-HD resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options. The new monitors will be available to purchase starting November 16 in the US, Canada, and China. Samsung has announced the devices would reach other markets by the end of this month. It is unclear whether the new Smart Monitor models would arrive in India as well.

In terms of the pricing, the 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor price starts at $230 (approx Rs 17,100) while the 32-inch model carries a price tag of $280 (approx Rs 20,900). The 4K Samsung M7 Smart Monitor comes in a single 32-inch variant for $400 (approx Rs 29,900). All the Samsung M5 and M7 Smart Monitors come in a single Black colour finish with the Samsung branding in a grey-plate at the centre of the monitor-chin.

The new Samsung M5 and M7 Smart Monitors feature slim bezels on all sides of the panel and come with Samsung DeX support that enables seamless connectivity between compatible smartphones and the screen. All variants of the monitor can be mounted to the wall or a monitor arm via Vesa mounts. The M7 sports a 32-inch 4K Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) flat display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It comes with Samsung Bixby 2.0 voice assistant as well as apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. The Smart Monitor also supports Tap View that allows users to connect the compatible Samsung smartphone with a tap for screen mirroring. The monitor runs TizenOS out-of-the-box and comes with a remote control that carries the dedicated voice control button. Its connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a single USB Type-C port, Wi-fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and three USB Type-A ports. The Samsung Smart Monitor also has two inbuilt 5W speakers, and it weighs 6.5 kg with the stand.

The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor offers a screen resolution of 1,920X1,080 pixels with 60Hz refresh, HDR10 support, and 16:9 aspect ration. Other features such as connectivity options are similar to the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor. Both the Smart Monitor models support AirPlay 2 as well. The M5 model weighs 6.2 kg with the stand.