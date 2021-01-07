Samsung Unveils New 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 With 10th Gen Intel CPU, QLED Display

Samsung has unveiled its next-generation Galaxy Chromebook 2, days ahead of the CES 2021 event. The new Galaxy notebook comes exactly a year after the South Korean tech giant unveiled the first-gen 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook. It is also the world's first Chromebook to feature a QLED display panel. Furthermore, the latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 is aimed at students, and said be ideal for entertainment purpose with its 13.3-inch screen and Smart AMP sound system. Samsung claims that the Smart AMP sound is 178 percent louder than the average amplifier.

Starting the design, the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colour options and has a backlit keyboard. It sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with touch support and narrow bezels on all sides. Under the hood, it packs the 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U or Intel Celeron 5205U processor (configuration will vary by market) with up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and integrated Intel UHD GPU. The new Galaxy Chromebook will also be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options with microSD support.

As expected, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 runs on Chrome OS out of the box and comes with inbuilt Google Assistant support. Users also have access to several pre-loaded Google apps such as Chrome browser, Google Drive, Google Meet, and more. There's also a 1-megapixel camera for HD video calling. Other features of the new Galaxy Chromebook include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB-C ports, and USI Pen support (sold separately). It also packs a 45.5Wh, though the company has specified details on battery life per charge. There's also a headphones jack on the left side of the notebook.

The announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 in a blog post but did not highlight its pricing. According to The Verge, the new Galaxy Chromebook's price starts at $549.99 (approx Rs 40,400) and will be available to purchase in the first quarter of 2021.