Samsung Unveils New Connected Living Services To Enhance Smart Home Experience

Samsung has announced the global launch of its new line of smart home services that are aimed at offerings a better smart home experience. Samsung’s new range, named Samsung SmartThings Home Life was introduced at this year’s Bespoke Home 2022 conference and is set to launch in 97 countries this month.

The service is a new addition to the SmartThings app that provides an integrated control over Samsung appliances. The service connects six SmartThings services (SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care) from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, users simply need to tap the “Life” tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity.

“Our goal is to harness connectivity between smart devices to enrich and streamline everyday routines,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung. “The global launch of SmartThings Home Life will expand our services and empower users everywhere to focus less on their daily tasks and more on living in each moment.”

Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life integrates the following six SmartThings services:

SmartThings Cooking

SmartThings Cooking is a cooking service that finds recipes and auto-sets appliances to managing shopping lists and preserving food.

SmartThings Energy

Supporting virtually all products throughout the smart home, SmartThings Energy allows users to take control of their energy consumption by providing real-time information on where and how energy is used within the home.

SmartThings Clothing Care

SmartThings Clothing Care connects all your clothing care devices, such as the dryer, Bespoke AirDresser, ShoeDresser, and all washers, to provide optimal clothing management with services tailored to your lifestyle.

SmartThings Pet Care

When a pet is alone at home, SmartThings Pet Care will automatically play music or TV shows, offering them a sense of security and companionship. You can even keep an eye on your pets remotely by accessing the smart camera of your Bespoke Jet Bot AI+.

SmartThings Air Care

SmartThings Air Care[19] keeps you up to date with important information about the air quality inside and outside your home. It also provides control to your air conditioner, air purifier, and more.

SmartThings Home Care

SmartThings Home Care keeps tabs on all connected Samsung household devices, including Bespoke appliances, by checking their status and usage patterns, providing information about accessories and enabling convenient online purchases.

Family Hub

Since its launch in 2016, the Family Hub has been continously updated to offer the latest in connected experiences for Samsung refrigerator users, transforming refrigerators into communication and entertainment hubs for the kitchen. The Family Hub also doubles as a home control for the SmartThings app.

