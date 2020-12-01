Samsung Unveils New Sale Programmes, WhatsApp ChatBot to Improve Users' Shopping Experience in India

Samsung has announced new programmes for customers in India buying Galaxy smartphones from Samsung exclusive stores such as Samsung Smart Cafe and Samsung Smart Plaza. The new programmes such as Smart Club Loyalty and Samsung Referral have been announced in addition to the launch of Samsung WhatsApp Chatbot. The South Korean giant says that the new offers will enhance the customer's shopping experience from these official Samsung stores in the country. Additionally, the smartphone maker has announced "exclusive" benefits for repeat customers.

Starting with the Smart Club Loyalty programme, Samsung customers can receive reward points, service coupons, and other benefits upon purchasing new Galaxy phone worth minimum Rs 15,000 from a Samsung Smart Cafe or Samsung Smart Plaza store. The company in a blog post said that these reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung exclusive stores in future. Additionally, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to Rs 6,000 with their Smart Club membership (valid up to December 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7. With fast track upgrade, customers get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than "usual programme construct."

Whereas, the Samsung Referral programme, as the name suggests, enables an existing Samsung smartphone user (referrer) to earn Smart Club benefits worth up to Rs 7,500, by "successfully referring" friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On successful transaction, both the referrer and referee will get reward points. Samsung adds that in case referrers recommend Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold, or Galaxy Z Flip, they are eligible to receive 2,500 reward points. Upon successfully referring Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 smartphones, referrers can enjoy up to 1,500 reward points. These reward points can be used to effectively reduce the MRP of the next Samsung Galaxy smartphone. However, Samsung has not exactly specified how to enrol for this programme.

Samsung is also providing 5 percent discounts to its repeat customers, that is, those users who are upgrading from an old Galaxy phone to a new Galaxy device. "Often, these customers have out-of-warranty Galaxy devices. Such customers, who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones, can now get a 5 percent discount coupon when they visit an authorised Samsung Service Center," the company said. These coupons can be redeemed at Samsung Smart Cafes, Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung e-Store. Lastly, Samsung has also rolled out WhatsApp Chatbot service to help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung Smart Cafe. Users can use the service by saving WhatsApp number 9870-494949 and then send Hi on the platform. Samsung has nearly 2,000 Samsung exclusive stores in India.