Samsung Unveils No-Frills Galaxy Chromebook Go With Intel Jasper Lake Processor, 14-inch Display

Samsung has quietly unveiled a new Chromebook dubbed Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. The new Samsung notebook features Intel’s Jasper Lake processor (Celeron N4500) that features a dual-core architecture and a boost speed of up to 2.8GHz. In terms of design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go has thick bezels and appears to be designed for budget-focused customers. At the moment its availability and pricing details remain unclear, and India-specific details are yet to be shared as well.

Currently, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go listed on the Samsung Mobile Pres website where its full specifications and high-resolution images are available. In terms of specs, it sports a 14-inch TFT HD (1,366×768 pixels) display with likely no-touch support. Under the hood, it carries the Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) processor paired with Intel UHD graphics with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as options. Customers can choose between 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of eMMC storage options that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The inner body features a black finish, while the outer layer has a grey finish. As expected, it runs on Chrome OS out of the box that brings the Android experience directly to the laptop. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go carries an HD (720p) webcam and a digital microphone for video conferences. There are also dual stereo speakers — each rated at 1.5W. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and Bluetooth v5.1. Lastly, The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a 42.3Whr battery that supports charging through its bundled 45W USB Type-C charger. It weighs barely 1.45 kg and measures 327.1×225.6×15.9mm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here