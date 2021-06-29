Samsung Unveils One UI Watch Based on Google's Wear OS That Aims to Address Tizen's Shortcomings

Samsung has unveiled its new One UI Watch - a custom ROM built with Google for Samsung smartwatches. The new smartwatch skin will sit on top of the Google Wear OS that was unveiled in May 2021, similar to how the One UI interface for Samsung phones sits above the core Android software. Samsung unveiled the user experience at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) that will conclude on July 1. The One UI Watch for Samsung watches is said to bring a seamless experience between the Galaxy Watch and Android smartphones and access to more applications from Google and third-party developers. Samsung has further revealed that its upcoming Galaxy Watch will be the first to feature the new unified platform, which will debut at the Unpacked event “later this summer." The South Korean tech giant will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 in August.

Samsung says that as part of the new experience, apps will swiftly be downloaded on the smartphone once you’ve installed them on the Galaxy Watch. For instance, if users have customised the clock app on their phones to show the time in different cities around the globe, it will be automatically reflected on the Galaxy Watch as well. Also, if users have block calls and messages from the watch, the same settings will apply on the smartphones. The Samsung and Google-made unified platform will also open up new features and integrations with popular third-party apps available to download from Google Play directly on the Galaxy Watch. Users can soon access apps such as Adidas Running, Golfbuddy Smart Caddie, Strava and Swim. Other wellness apps like Calm and Sleep Cycle are also making their way to Samsung Watch. One UI Watch also brings Spotify and YouTube Music for music lovers. The likely future of Samsung’s existing Tizen interface remains unclear, but fans will be happy to see that the company is addressing its shortcoming with One UI Watch.

In addition, Samsung will bring an improved watch face design tool, making it easier than ever for designers to create new watch faces. The next Samsung Galaxy Watch is said to carry an improved battery, faster performance, and a wide range of apps.

